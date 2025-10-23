 Top
Labour Minister Meets Family of Slain COP Pramod

Telangana
23 Oct 2025 10:13 PM IST

Minister vows support to Constable Pramod’s family

Labour minister G. Vivek Venkataswamy. (Image: Facebook)

Nizamabad: Labour minister G. Vivek Venkataswamy on Thursday reached out to the family members of deceased police constable Pramod, who was killed in an attack by thief Sheikh Riyaz. The minister spoke to the family over the phone and assured them of assistance from the state government.

Speaking to Pramod’s wife, Praneetha, over the phone, Vivek said that a statue of Constable Pramod would be installed in Nizamabad in his memory.

Meanwhile, BJP Nizamabad Urban MLA Dhanpal Suryanarayana Gupta announced that he would bear the educational expenses of Pramod’s elder son.

( Source : Deccan Chronicle )
