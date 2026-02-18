Kyathanapalli Municipal Row: BRS Leader Balka Suman and 4 Others Sent to 14-Day Judicial Remand

Hyderabad: High drama unfolded in Mandamarri town on Wednesday as BRS leader and former MLA Balka Suman, along with four others, was arrested and subsequently sent to 14-day judicial remand following tensions surrounding the Kyathanapalli Municipality Chairman election.

The situation in Mancherial district became volatile as the police deployed a heavy force around Suman's residence. The arrest stemmed from a case registered on Tuesday, where Suman was accused of assaulting police personnel and obstructing them from discharging their duties.

When police arrived to execute the arrest, a large number of BRS activists gathered at the spot, attempting to block the officers. A scuffle ensued between the police and the party workers. As Suman refused to cooperate, police officers forcibly lifted him and carried him into a waiting vehicle, shifting him to the Srirampur Police Station.

Following the arrest, Suman and four other accused were produced before the magistrate, who ordered them to be sent to judicial remand for 14 days.

The arrest has triggered a political firestorm. BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) strongly condemned the police action, demanding Suman's immediate release. KTR alleged that Suman was arrested without any prior notice and accused Minister Vivek Venkataswamy of manipulating the Kyathanapalli Chairman election process.

Former minister Harish Rao also criticized the move, terming the arrest as an "undemocratic act" by the Congress government. The BRS leadership claims they hold the necessary strength in the municipality and that the ruling party is using force to subvert the mandate.