KWDT-II Hearings: Telangana Makes Final Push for Larger Share in Krishna Water

HYDERABAD: Telangana on Tuesday began its final push for its rightful share of Krishna river water, making its concluding arguments before the Krishna Waters Disputes Tribunal-II hearings in New Delhi with state irrigation minister N. Uttam Kumar Reddy in attendance.

Telangana says it should get nearly 70 per cent of the 811 TMCft of assured Krishna water allocated to the erstwhile unified Andhra Pradesh, which works out to 555 TMCft a year. In addition, as per the overall KWDT-II allocation of 1005 TMCft to then Andhra Pradesh that includes 811 TMCft at 75% dependability, 49 TMC ft at 65% dependability, and 145 TMC ft from average flows, the state has made its case that Telangana should get a further 43 TMC ft from the 65% dependable waters, and 120 TMCft from the average flows, which brings the total claim from Krishna to 718 TMC ft of water.

Uttam Kumar Reddy, speaking with reporters in New Delhi, said in addition to the above water claims, an additional 45 TMC ft allotted from Godavari diversions to unified AP should also come to Telangana with the overall claim coming to 763 TMC ft of dependable water. “These figures were not arbitrary but based on scientific and equitable sharing principles that are recognized globally in river water disputes,” he said. “Our claim is built on rational and internationally accepted parameters such as catchment area, population within the basin, extent of drought-prone regions, and cultivable land,” Uttam Kumar Reddy added.

Andhra Pradesh, he said, earmarked a large portion of its en-bloc allocation of 811 TMCft for outside-basin diversions. Telangana has made a strong plea before the Tribunal to restrain Andhra Pradesh from such practices and direct it to use alternate water sources available to it. “The water thus saved must be diverted to Telangana to serve our drought-prone in-basin areas. Our state cannot be denied its fair entitlement while another state continues to divert water out of the Krishna basin,” he said.

The minister, criticizing the previous BRS government, alleged that it compromised Telangana’s interests by agreeing in writing for only 299 TMC ft to Telangana, while allotting 512 TMC ft to Andhra Pradesh. “This arrangement was accepted for nearly ten years under the BRS administration. We reopened the issue because we cannot be bound by such an unjust deal. Our claim of 763 TMCft stands in sharp contrast to the mere 299 TMC accepted earlier,” he said.

He expressed confidence that justice would be done to Telangana, saying that all the facts had been placed before the tribunal. “We are confident that the tribunal under Justice Brijesh Kumar will recognise the injustice done to Telangana and deliver a fair allocation. We are determined to secure justice in both Krishna and Godavari waters,” he said.