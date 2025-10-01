KVs Vital For Central Govt Staff: Kishan

HYDERABAD: Four new Kendriya Vidyalayas (KVs) have been sanctioned for Telangana, taking the tally to 39 in the state. The new schools will come up in Bhadradri-Kothagudem, Mulugu, Jagtiyal and Wanaparthy. This was announced by Union minister of coal and mines G. Kishan Reddy.

Furthermore, he said that these KVs will cater to the educational needs of children of transferable Central government employees, including those working in defence and para military organisations, by providing a common programme of education.

The sanctioned Kendriya Vidyalayas in the state will be set up at Bhadradri-Kothagudem district headquarters, Mulugu district headquarters, Jagtiyal rural mandal that is Chelgal and Wanaparthy district that is Nagavaram Sivar.

The KVs in Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Mulugu will provide more educational opportunities because these districts have been affected by decades of Left-Wing Extremism (LWE), besides, Bhadrdari-Kothagudem is also an aspirational district.

The union minister noted that in the last two years the Central government has sanctioned a budget of ₹400 crore particularly for establishing more than 800 PM-SHRI schools, in order to provide quality secondary education in Telangana. The state has received the highest budgetary allocation in the past two years. Union government has allocated ₹2,000 crore under Samagra Shiksha Abhiyan. Kishan Reddy said that apart from this, Sammakka Sarakka Central Tribal University was established in Mulugu district and the cost of project was ₹1,000 crore.