Demolish Aziznagar farmhouse portion if it is in FTL: KVP to Revanth

Hyderabad: Congress senior leader and former Rajya Sabha member KVP Ramachandra Rao has written an open letter to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on Friday.





In his letter, Rao stated that any portion of his Aziznagar farmhouse should be demolished if it is located within the buffer zone or Full Tank Level (FTL). He added that his family is prepared to comply with the law and take responsibility for removing any encroachments at their own expense.

Rao requested Revanth Reddy to send the concerned officials to inspect his farmhouse. If the officials mark any structures in the FTL and buffer zone as per the law, and if any structure falls under their markings, his family will demolish the structures within 48 hours at their own cost. He further added that this process should be conducted in a transparent manner. He also asked the officials to inform him of the dates when the markings would be carried out, so he could invite the opposition, which has been making allegations against him to witness the process.

