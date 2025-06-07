Kurthala Peetham Gets New Uttaradhikari

Hyderabad: In a grand ceremony at the Sri Siddheswari Peetham at Courtallam in Tamil Nadu — widely known as Kurthala Peetham in the Telugu states — Sri Datteshwarananda Bharati was anointed uttaradhikari (successor head) by pontiff Jagadguru Sri Siddheswarananda Bharati Mahaswamiji on Friday. The Peetham is located in Courtallam, in the Tirunelveli district of Tamil Nadu.



Highlighting the unique yogic importance of Kurthala, Sri Bharati Mahaswami expressed confidence in the new Uttar Peethadhipathi, stating that Sri Datteshwarananda Bharati Swami would uphold and advance the spiritual legacy of the Peetham.

Addressing the gathering, Sri Bharati Swami, a former doctor, shared that he left a medical career to walk the spiritual path under the blessings of Sri Mouna Swami. He pledged to strengthen the propagation of dharma and enhance the spiritual mission of the Peetham.

Speaking on this occasion, Peetham manager Murthy Raju noted that the Peetham was founded by Telugu saint Sri Mouna Swami and many sages and ascetics have performed penance at this sacred site. Devotees from across India continue to visit for spiritual upliftment.

The five-day Pattabhishekam festivities, conducted under the guidance of Peetham priest Machavolu Ramesh Sharma, featured special abhishekams (ritual baths), poojas (prayers), archanams (offerings), homams (fire rituals) and the Lalita Kameshwara Kalyanotsavam (divine wedding ceremony).

The celebrations drew a large gathering, including former MLC Surabhi Vani Devi, spiritual orator Anantalakshmi, sanyasis initiated by the Swami, and devotees from across the country. The event marked a significant chapter in the spiritual journey of Sri Siddheswari Peetham, inspiring renewed devotion and commitment among followers.



