Kurnool Bus Fire: Telangana Govt Sets Up Helpline

Hyderabad: The State government has established a dedicated helpline to assist the families of passengers affected by the tragic bus fire accident that occurred on October 24, 2025, at Chintikuru village in Kurnool district.

The ill-fated bus was traveling from Hyderabad to Bangalore when the accident took place.

To facilitate coordination and support for victims’ families, the government has appointed the following officials:

M. Sri Rama Chandra, Assistant Secretary – 9912919545

E. Chitti Babu, Section Officer – 9440854433