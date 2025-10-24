 Top
Kurnool Bus Fire: Telangana Govt Sets Up Helpline

Telangana
24 Oct 2025 9:38 AM IST

Chief Secretary K. Ramakrishna Rao appoints officers to assist families of passengers involved in the tragedy

Telangana Government

Hyderabad: The State government has established a dedicated helpline to assist the families of passengers affected by the tragic bus fire accident that occurred on October 24, 2025, at Chintikuru village in Kurnool district.

The ill-fated bus was traveling from Hyderabad to Bangalore when the accident took place.
To facilitate coordination and support for victims’ families, the government has appointed the following officials:
M. Sri Rama Chandra, Assistant Secretary – 9912919545
E. Chitti Babu, Section Officer – 9440854433
