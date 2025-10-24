Kurnool Bus Accident: Ponnam Pledges Action and Support for Victims

Hyderabad: Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar expressed deep sorrow over the recent bus accident in Kurnool, extending condolences to the families of the deceased. He stated that the Chief Minister is closely monitoring the situation and that immediate measures from the transport department have been instructed where necessary.

The minister confirmed that he spoke with the Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister and Kurnool District Collector via telephone. He highlighted that thousands of passengers travel daily between Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana, and assured that all possible steps will be taken to prevent such incidents in the future.

Ponnam Prabhakar added that a meeting will soon be held with transport ministers and transport commissioners from Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, and Telangana to discuss preventive measures, including strict enforcement of speed limits. He acknowledged concerns over routine transport department checks on buses but emphasized the need for strict safety protocols.

The bus involved in the accident was registered in Odisha and was traveling from Hyderabad to Bengaluru. The minister urged the Andhra Pradesh government to ensure proper medical care for the injured and reiterated his sympathies for the families affected by the tragedy.