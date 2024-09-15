Kurnool Bids Farewell to Ganesha

Kurnool: Kurnool city bade a traditional and devotional farewell to Lord Ganesha on Sunday following the Vinayaka Navaratri festivities. Many idols from the city and surrounding areas were transported to Ganesh Ghat within the city limits for immersion. Civic and police officials made elaborate arrangements to ensure the smooth execution of the event.

During the Ganesh immersion celebrations, The commissioner of Kurnool Municipal Corporation P.V. Ramalingeswar enlivened the procession of KMC's idols by dancing, energising everyone present. His staff and local youth cheered and whistled as he danced to several songs. The immersion of the Ganesh Pandals concluded peacefully in Kurnool city, with over 2,000 idols immersed in the KC canal.

In the morning, Minister T.G. Bharat visited the Ganesh idol at Rambhotla Temple and performed a special pooja for the immersion. He highlighted that various measures were taken to ensure the programme's smooth execution. Later, Nandyala MP Dr. Byreddy Shabari secured the laddu for Rs 2.32 lakhs in the Ganesh laddu auction at the temple.