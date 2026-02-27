 Top
Kummera Incident: Kavitha, Leaders Meet DGP

27 Feb 2026 11:00 PM IST

Expedite the investigation into the Kummera incident in which a two-month-old infant had died: Telangana Jagruthi founder K. Kavitha

ST communities associations and Telangana Jagruthi founder K. Kavitha — DC File

HYDERABAD: Leaders of BC, SC and ST communities associations and Telangana Jagruthi founder K. Kavitha on Friday met Director General of Police B. Shivdhar Reddy and requested him to expedite the investigation into the Kummera incident in which a two-month-old infant had died.

Prior to meeting the DGP, the associations members including R. Krishnaiah, MP and BC National BC Association president, and Dharma Samaj Party leader Visharadhan Maharaj staged a protest at the DGP office demanding the police to take stern action against the accused in the incident.


