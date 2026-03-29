Kulfi, Falooda, Badam Milk, Chocolates and Cashews Found Unsafe in Food Safety Raids

DC Correspondent

Hyderabad, March.29

Flying Squad teams of the Commissioner of Food Safety Department uncovered major hygiene violations and seized unsafe food products, including kulfi, falooda, badam milk, chocolates and cashews, during surprise inspections in Hyderabad and other districts of Telangana.

During a raid at a kulfi and beverage manufacturing unit in Mallapur, officials found badam milk and other items being prepared in highly unhygienic conditions, with products exposed to flies. Nearly 50 litres of contaminated items were discarded on the spot to prevent health risks. Officials said strict action is being initiated against the Food Business Operator (FBO) for violations.

In another inspection at a cashew repacking unit in Mallapur, 36 kg of insect-infested cashews were destroyed, while 210 kg worth around Rs 1.5 lakh was seized on suspicion of poor quality. Samples have been sent for laboratory testing.

As part of a statewide drive, officials inspected 109 establishments, including manufacturing and retail units. A total of 190 samples were collected for analysis. Suspected and unsafe confectionery items such as candies, eclairs, chocolates, mango bites and flavoured sweets were seized across districts. Additionally, 35 kg of expired or unsafe products were discarded.

Improvement notices and show-cause notices have been issued to several violators.

Officials advised consumers to avoid loose or unbranded products and check packaging, labelling, and signs of spoilage such as unusual colour, smell or texture before consumption. They also urged the public to report unsafe food practices.