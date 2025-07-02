Kukatpally Police Nabs 3 Persons Involved In Murder Case

Hyderabad: The Kukatpally police on Wednesday arrested three persons involved in the murder of a 26-year-old businessman Syed Shahed of Borabanda.

The arrested have been identified as Y Hanak alias Munna (25), a private employee and Md. Sameer Khan alias Dagad Sameer alias Pothuraju, a false ceiling worker. Both reside in Borabanda. Md. Sajid (24), an AC technician, was a resident of Moula Ali.

Balanagar Deputy Commissioner of Police, K.Suresh Kumar, said Syed Shahed was a notorious rowdy sheeter with a history of criminal activities. He was into cloth business and was having rivalry with Sameer.

Syed Shahed posted the same on social media. The three arrested persons, who were close associates of the deceased, hatched a criminal conspiracy to eliminate Syed Shahed in order to usurp his influence and establish themselves as local rowdy sheeters.

Taking advantage of their mutual friend Pavan’s birthday on June 29, the trio lured Syed Shahed to an open ground behind Prakash Nagar. After consuming liquor together, Sajid stabbed Syed Shahed on the throat with a broken liquor bottle, while Munna smashed his head with stones, leading to his death.

Suresh Kumar said Sameer was earlier involved in four offences including a murder that took place in Bachupally police station limits.