Kuda to Raise ₹100 Crore Auctioning Prime Land in Hanamkonda

Warangal: The Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (Kuda) is set to auction prime land located in the heart of Hanamkonda city to raise funds for critical infrastructure and development projects in the Warangal region. The auction is scheduled for November 3, with officials expecting to generate up to ₹100 crore to address the city’s funding shortfall.

The key asset being auctioned is a 2.5 acre (12,900 sq. yd.) plot in Balasamudram, a prime location near the Hanamkonda bus stand. The site is highly sought after for commercial developments such as shopping complexes, hospitals, and IT offices.

Given the high demand in this part of the Greater Warangal Tri-City area, the market value for land exceeds ₹1 lakh per sq. yd. Kuda has fixed a minimum bid price of ₹65,000 per sq. yd., expecting the auction to yield between ₹85 crore and ₹100 crore. The public auction will take place at the Kuda office in Hanamkonda.

The sale of the Balasamudram land follows Kuda’s earlier successful ventures, including O City in Warangal, MAA City in Madipally, and Uni City in Unikicherla. The authority is also planning a new phase of auctions in these ventures under fresh schemes.

Kuda chairman Enagala Venkatram Reddy told Deccan Chronicle that the primary aim of the auction is to secure funds for several stalled development projects. With the government’s vision to develop Warangal as Telangana’s second capital, Kuda is focusing on generating internal revenue to accelerate progress without overreliance on government grants.

Funds raised through the auction will be directed toward key projects, including the Inner Ring Road, Kakatiya Musical Garden, Warangal Bus Terminal, Rampur Oxygen Park, and Devunoor Eco Park. Venkatram Reddy said this approach reflects Kuda’s commitment to self-financing major civic improvements.

Meanwhile, although some political parties have opposed the sale of government land, Kuda officials maintain that the auction is essential to sustain the momentum of ongoing urban development initiatives.