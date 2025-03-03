KUDA Chief Venkatram Reddy Slams BRS for Delay in Mamnoor Airport

Warangal: The chairman of the Kakatiya Urban Development Authority (Kuda), Enagala Venkatram Reddy, on Monday praised Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy for his unwavering efforts in securing Centre approval for the long-awaited Mamnoor Airport project in Warangal.

At a press meet convened under the leadership of Warangal West MLA Naini Rajendar Reddy at the party office in Hanamkonda, Venkatram Reddy credited the Chief Minister’s persistent negotiations with Central ministers and decisive action on funding land acquisition as key drivers behind the project’s progress.

“Chief Minister’s relentless pursuit in engaging with key decision-makers has been pivotal in moving this project forward,” he said, while also taking a swipe at the previous BRS government for its alleged inaction on land acquisition efforts and its current attempts to claim credit for the airport’s development.

The KUDA chairman further highlighted allegations of corruption in the Textile Park project, accusing Opposition leaders of misusing funds and land under the pretext of park construction. He called for a Vigilance inquiry, emphasising that the Congress had supported affected farmers and ensured they received fair compensation.

Defending the Congress’ record, Venkatram Reddy asserted that while the BRS and BJP administrations had fallen short on several promises, Congress had consistently implemented a range of welfare schemes for the benefit of Warangal’s people. He maintained that ongoing development projects, including the airport, stand as a testament to Congress’ sustained efforts amid baseless Opposition claims.

The gathering was attended by prominent Congress leaders including MLC Baswaraju Saryya, MLAs Revuri Prakash Reddy and K.R. Nagaraju, Warangal MP Kadiyam Kavya, and Warangal District Congress President Erabelli Swarna.