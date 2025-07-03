KU Students Protest Allocation of Land to Integrated School

Warangal: Representatives of various student organisations staged a dharna at the administrative building of Kakatiya University in Hanamkonda on Thursday to oppose the university’s decision to allocate 15 acres of campus land for the establishment of the Young India Integrated School.

At the protest, student leaders argued that leasing university land to a private school amounts to the commercialisation of education and transfers public resources to private entities. They maintained that the land would be better used for university development projects, such as constructing boundary walls to prevent encroachment, rather than handed over to private interests.

While welcoming the proposal to establish an integrated residential school in the Warangal West constituency, the students said using university land for this purpose is inappropriate and could hinder future campus growth and the construction of new facilities. They questioned why the government was targeting university land when numerous other government properties in the area remain unused.

The protesters demanded that the vice-chancellor, registrar and the local Congress MLA, who support the project, reconsider their stance and resign. They warned that, if their demands are not met, they will intensify protests with the backing of various community groups to safeguard university land.

Tensions briefly rose when some students attempted to enter the vice-chancellor’s office. Police detained the student leaders and moved them to the university police station before restoring order.

Participating unions included PDSU, BRSV, AIFDS, BSA, SFI, the Swaroes Student Union, ADSO and the Dharma Student Union.