KU Proposes Rs.428.82 Cr Budget for 2025–26

Warangal: Kakatiya University has proposed a ₹428.82 crore budget for the academic year 2025–26, with a strong focus on academic enhancement, infrastructure development, and implementation of National Education Policy (NEP) reforms. The proposal was presented during the university’s 40th Academic Senate meeting held on Saturday, chaired by vice-chancellor prof. K. Pratap Reddy.

Of the total outlay, ₹369.21 crore is earmarked for operational expenses including salaries, pensions, examinations, and developmental initiatives. The university anticipates a grant-in-aid of ₹195.62 crore from the Telangana government and expects to generate ₹170.55 crore from other sources, including ₹32.81 crore in UGC arrears, ₹8 crore from academic fees, and ₹50.06 crore from examination fees. The budget, however, projects a deficit of ₹2.45 crore.

Prof. Pratap Reddy highlighted the university’s achievements and outlined future plans as it approaches its Golden Jubilee in 2026. He noted the completion of 65 research projects in the past five years and the publication of 3,000 high-impact research papers over the last decade. Additionally, 85 students have qualified in national-level examinations.

A new Knowledge Hub (K-Hub) focusing on emerging technologies, including Machine Learning, is set to launch in 2025. Alumni contributions have helped fund a new Academic Block in Kothagudem, and Infosys is donating 300 computers to support digital learning.

The university has also taken environmental and social initiatives, planting over 11,000 saplings under Haritha Haram and organising extensive blood donation drives.

On the employment front, 195 engineering and 90 commerce students secured placements, with ongoing efforts to revise syllabi and enhance skill training. A ₹293 crore proposal for infrastructure development has been submitted to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy. The Academic Senate unanimously approved the budget during the session.