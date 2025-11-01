KU Police Arrest Burglar, Recover Gold

WARANGAL: Police officials arrested a man involved in a series of night-time burglaries and recovered stolen property, including 40 grams of gold ornaments, 50 grams of silver ornaments, and ₹56,400 in cash, under the Kakatiya University Police Station limits in Hanamkonda on Saturday.

Disclosing details to the media, KU Circle Inspector S. Ravi Kumar said the accused, Sende Arun Kumar, 25, a student from Tejiguda, Vankidi, Komaram Bheem Asifabad district, had come to Hanamkonda in 2024 to prepare for competitive exams.

However, he became addicted to betting and, unable to repay his debts, resorted to theft. He targeted locked houses in Gopalpur and Bheemaram areas, breaking locks at night to steal gold, silver, and cash.

Arun Kumar confessed to committing around 10 burglaries, and police have recovered property worth ₹6 lakh linked to these cases.

CI Ravi Kumar urged residents to take precautions while leaving town, such as informing neighbours or local police and installing CCTV cameras in their homes.

He appreciated the KU police team, which included SIs P. Srikanth and K. Naveen Kumar, crime staff Ahmed Pasha, Raj Shekar, and Jitender, along with CCS Warangal staff T. Madhu and B. Chandu, for swiftly solving the cases and arresting the accused.