KU asst registrar suspended for encroaching on varsity land

Warangal: The Kakatiya University (KU) registrar, Prof. P. Malla Reddy, suspended assistant registrar P. Ashok Babu on Wednesday due to allegations that he encroached on university land and constructed a house in Hanamkonda.



The suspension orders stated that Ashok Babu created a nuisance while delineating the university boundaries according to a survey conducted by government and university officials, which is highly objectionable and constitutes indiscipline.

Ashok Babu submitted a false report claiming that the house, registered in his wife P. Sumalatha’s name, was located in survey number 235 and not in survey number 229, which belongs to the university. However, after the survey, it was determined that the house was situated on university land in survey number 229.

According to Kakatiya University Employees Conduct Rules 1976 (1), employees are required to maintain absolute integrity and devotion to duty and must avoid actions that could damage the dignity and prestige of the university. Since the assistant registrar violated these rules, he was placed under suspension with immediate effect, the orders stated.





