KTR’s ‘Even Andhra Pradesh’ remark sparks backlash

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao’s recent remark on social media has stirred controversy, particularly among those with Andhra Pradesh roots.

While criticizing the Congress-led Telangana government over Premier Energies’ decision to shift operations to Andhra Pradesh, KTR posted on X:

"Telangana was once a magnet for investments, attracting reputed companies under the BRS government. Now, under Congress rule, investors are choosing Gujarat, Tamil Nadu, and even Andhra Pradesh over Telangana. The question is—why? Is it the 20-30% commissions or RR Tax? The people of Telangana deserve answers."

While KTR’s intent was to highlight Telangana’s declining investment appeal, his use of the phrase “even Andhra Pradesh” sparked strong reactions. Many viewed it as condescending, especially in light of past tensions between the two states.

Déja Vu for KTR

This isn’t the first time KTR has faced backlash from Andhra-based supporters. His comments following the arrest of TDP leader Chandrababu Naidu had already irked several Telugu Desam Party (TDP) loyalists.

One user on X mocked KTR, calling his statement “Even Andhra Pradesh – your comedy show tweet 2.0.” Another added, “Seems like you haven’t learned from the first one. From where to where have you fallen! Loose lips sink ships.”

TDP supporters were quick to jump in, reminding KTR that Andhra Pradesh is now under Naidu’s leadership, not his political ally Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy.

"Why say 'even Andhra'? It’s not your buddy Jagan’s rule anymore, it’s the visionary Chandrababu Naidu now," wrote one user, while another added, "Give credit where it's due instead of scoring political points."

A Lesson in Word Choice?

A user with just four followers delivered a philosophical take:

"KTR garu, I admire your capabilities in Telangana, but imagine if someone said, ‘Even KTR is talking about a mighty state like A.P.’ See how odd that sounds? Context matters!"

Others pointed out KTR’s own educational background, reminding him that he studied in the same “even Andhra”.

Call for Caution

Amid the online storm, some urged KTR to choose his words carefully.

"What is this statement 'Even Andhra Pradesh'?? Grow up, buddy. Don’t drag our state’s name into your political games," wrote a user. Another tagged TDP leaders Nara Lokesh and Pawan Kalyan, urging them to respond.

While KTR might have intended to criticise the Congress government in Telangana, his phrasing has once again put him at odds with a section of the Telugu-speaking populace. Perhaps a lesson in diplomacy is in order.



