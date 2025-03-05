KTR’s criticism of Congress government boomerangs

Hyderabad: K.T. Rama Rao’s attempt to slam the Congress government over its decision to auction 400 acres of land to fund welfare schemes has spectacularly backfired.

Taking to X, KTR mocked the Congress government, stating:

"Taking loans to afford a meal – an old proverb.

Taking loans to afford even a begging bowl – the great achievement of Congress's one-year rule today."

However, his remarks quickly drew criticism, with users reminding the Sircilla MLA that it was the previous BRS government that auctioned prime lands in Kokapet to raise funds.

KTR further accused Congress of failing to achieve anything significant despite selling land and borrowing money. But netizens were quick to turn the tables on him.

"BRS took loans, built failed projects, and is now blaming Congress for the financial crisis. Who was in power for 10 years?" responded a user.

Another user remarked:

"BRS is acting like they were saints, but Telangana remembers how they looted in the name of development. Congress is restoring real governance!"

Adding to the political firestorm, TPCC Media and Communications Chairman Sama Ram Mohan Reddy took a sharp dig at KTR, posting:

"In the sorrow of losing power…

The 'Kalvakuntla crow' has been cawing non-stop for a year…

Forgetting that it’s a crow, it now believes it’s a swan adorned with pearls!

@KTRBRS – This crow’s cawing is my only response to your tweet."

With every attack on the Congress, KTR seems to be walking into a trap of his own making—one that keeps exposing the BRS government’s past misdeeds.



