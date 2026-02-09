KTR’s Conspiracy Theory on FSL Fire Goes Bust

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao seemed to have been caught on the wrong foot in his eagerness to politicise Saturday’s fire accident at the Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory (TGFSL) by portraying it as a conspiracy to erase evidence in the cash-for-vote case involving Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, then a Telugu Desam legislator. The police clarified on Sunday that the FSL had examined all 16 case material and returned it to the courts five years ago.

While Rama Rao demanded a judicial inquiry by a retired judge, besides a thorough investigation by Central agencies, into the accident, the fact that material evidence pertaining to the case was returned to the court after analysis has punctured the conspiracy theory of the BRS leader.

Ironically, that some material evidence pertaining to the ongoing illegal phone-tapping case against the previous BRS regime was partially damaged in Saturday’s accident may turn the tables against the principal Opposition party. “Going by Rama Rao’s claims that the fire accident was orchestrated to protect the accused in a particular case, who, none other than his father K. Chandrashekar Rao, would benefit from the damage of evidence in the phone-tapping case,” said Pradesh Congress Committee media and communications chairman Sama Ram Mohan Reddy.

At a press conference in Hanamkonda on Sunday, Rama Rao alleged that the Chief Minister was the conspirator behind the incident since the evidence of the case involving him would permanently be wiped out from the lab when the case was in its final stages in the courts. Citing the police FIR on the incident, Rama Rao said that computers of FSL, properties room, analysis chamber, server room, and case verification chamber had been completely damaged. All the evidence of key cases involving criminals and rapists of the last 10 years were wiped out in the fire accident, he claimed.

But, in the Revanth Reddy case, material objects comprising 16 items were examined in the FSL and reports as well as the material objects were submitted to the Principal Special Judge, ACB Court, Nampally. Though she did not name the case, except referring to it by the case number — RCA 11/ACB/CRI/2015 of ACB — senior police official and TGFSL Director Shikha Goel said: “unverified and unsubstantiated” claims have been made in a section of media about loss evidence in the case.

“FSL received 16 items on June 12, 2015, and July 14, 2015, from the court. All these objects were examined and the reports were submitted on three occasions in 2015,” Goel said. The case property was returned to the court in March 2021, and no material object pertaining to this case was with the FSL, she added.

With regard to the phone-tapping case, again referring to it only by the crime number — 243 of 2024 — Goel said of the 132 objects received in the case between March 2024 and January 2026, all except seven had been examined and reports submitted to the forwarding authority. Even in the seven materials object received recently, examination was completed and reports were under preparation. “Further, all the material objects in the case have been retrieved safely,” she added.