KTR’s claims baseless: Sridhar Babu

HYDERABAD: IT minister Duddilla Sridhar Babu urged BRS leader K.T. Rama Rao to base his statements on facts rather than making baseless accusations. "After serving as minister for 10 years, he should maintain dignity in public discourse. If not, it is his own credibility that will suffer. The state's financial downfall is a direct consequence of BRS rule," Sridhar Babu said.

Speaking to reporters at a ward office in Uppal, Sridhar Babu dismissed allegations against the Congress government regarding the transfer of development rights (TDR) as completely unfounded. He asserted that such irregularities occurred during the BRS tenure. "Have they conveniently forgotten their own actions," he asked.

Sridhar Babu criticised the previous BRS government for pushing the GHMC into financial ruin without allocating a single rupee in funding. He reiterated the Congress government's commitment to Hyderabad’s development, outlining key initiatives such as the expansion of the metro network to meet future demands, the development of a new IT corridor between Uppal and Ghatkesar to boost economic opportunities and the Musi River rejuvenation project, which he assured would be carried out responsibly without harming or displacing underprivileged communities.

The minister also highlighted the planned completion of the Uppal-Narapally flyover at the earliest, overcoming technical challenges and establishing a skill development centre in Uppal to empower local youth.

Addressing concerns about water shortages, he said the government has devised a proactive action plan to prevent drinking water scarcity in Hyderabad during summer. Additionally, to curb pollution and prevent a Delhi-like crisis, he announced a phased transition to electric RTC buses.