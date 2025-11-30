KTR Writes Open Letter to Rahul Gandhi

Hyderabad: BRS working president and former minister K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday wrote an open letter to Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, alleging that the Hyderabad Industrial Land Transformation Policy (HILTP), introduced by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy, was “one of the biggest land scams in Independent India”.

Rama Rao alleged that the HILTP allowed industrial land-holders to convert their land into commercial or residential zones by paying only 30 per cent of the sub-registrar office value value, despite the market prices being several times higher. According to him, this policy effectively converted public assets into massive private windfall gains, with land valued at lakhs of crores being regularised for a minimal cost.

Rama Rao raised doubts over the government’s decision to offer fast-track approvals within 45 days for conversions involving assets worth thousands of crores. He argued that such hasty processing raises questions about transparency, due diligence, and the possibility of undue political influence.

He accused Revanth Reddy of dismantling these protections and turning Telangana into what he described as an ‘ATM for Congress and its associates’. He asked Rahul Gandhi whether he was unaware of the alleged largescale misappropriation and whether he would intervene to protect Telangana’s interests.