KTR Urges Revanth Reddy to Cancel e-Auction Tenders of Mines in Suryapet

Hyderabad: BRS working president KT Rama Rao has urged the Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy to immediately suspend the impugned e-auction tenders of mines in Suryapet, cancel the flawed tender process, and order an independent investigation.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, he wanted the State government to immediately cancel the illegal and irregular e-auction tenders. Rao said the e-auction process suffers from grave procedural lapses, statutory violations, and potential illegality. Reports indicate that nearly 1,100 acres of Reserved Forest land are involved.

However, mandatory details such as DGPS demarcation, precise geo-coordinates, forest compartment data, and comprehensive geological reports were not disclosed, as stipulated under the relevant laws.

The selection of the declared bidders also raises serious concerns, given their previous history. He further alleged that the auction was conducted without obtaining the mandatory No Objection Certificate (NOC) from the Forest Department, warning that such actions could harm the environment and erode public trust.

Rao demanded immediate suspension of all proceedings under the notification, cancellation of the tender, and a time-bound independent probe. He urged the government to issue fresh tenders only after completing scientific surveys and securing all statutory clearances in a transparent manner.