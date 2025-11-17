KTR Urges Government to Resolve Cotton Procurement Crisis

Hyderabad: Urging the Centre and the state governments to resolve what he called the cotton procurement crisis, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said that lakhs of farmers who toiled throughout the year are unable to sell their produce. He said that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy during his visits to Delhi had not raised the cotton issue meaningfully with the Centre. State MPs from the Congress and BJP had failed to exert pressure on the Centre, he alleged.

Rama Rao criticised the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) for refusing to procure cotton on the grounds of moisture content. He said the Kapas mobile app was facing registration issues while there were allegations of corruption in the grading of cotton at ginning mills.

He alleged that farmers were not receiving the minimum support price (MSP) of ₹8,110 per quintal, and the open market was ₹6,000-₹7,000, causing huge losses to farmers. He claimed that the CCI had purchased only 1.12 lakh tonnes of cotton so far compared to the season’s projected output of 28.29 lakh tonnes.