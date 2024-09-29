KTR Trying to Fool People With Sinister Talk: MLA Naini Rajendar

Warangal: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao is making baseless comments like those of 'Kill Bill Pandey' without any real knowledge about the Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation (GWMC), and is attempting to deceive people with his charming words, alleged Warangal West MLA Naini Rajendar Reddy on Sunday.

A war of words has been raging over the past few days between BRS and Congress leaders, with both sides claiming credit for various developmental works, including the bridge over the Naimnagar Nala. At a recent meeting in Hyderabad with BRS leaders from Warangal district, Rama Rao praised former government chief whip and former Warangal West MLA Dasyam Vinay Bhaskar for undertaking several development projects, including the Naimnagar Nala Bridge, while criticising the Congress for trying to take credit.

Warangal West MLA Naini Rajendar Reddy strongly criticised Rama Rao, challenging him to come to Hanamkonda on September 29 to prove that it was the BRS that completed these developmental works. He stated that he would be waiting near the Naimnagar nala bridge.

Since Rama Rao did not show up, MLA Rajendar Reddy asked on Sunday why BRS leaders failed to come to the bridge when he had challenged them and even offered to resign from his MLA post if they could prove their claims.

He also questioned how Rama Rao, who claims to be educated, could speak so disrespectfully towards an MLA, referring to him as ‘Vadu-Veedu’. Further, he challenged Vinay Bhaskar’s assertion that about 90 per cent of all developmental works were completed during BRS rule.