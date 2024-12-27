 Top
KTR to Lead BRS Delegation to Manmohan Singh Funeral

Telangana
DC Correspondent
27 Dec 2024 11:20 PM IST
KTR to Lead BRS Delegation to Manmohan Singh Funeral
BRS party working president K.T. Rama Rao to attend the funeral of former prime minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi on Saturday. (Image: X)

Hyderabad: The BRS will send a delegation led by party working president K.T. Rama Rao to attend the funeral of former prime minister Manmohan Singh in New Delhi on Saturday.

In a statement, the party said Rama Rao, and the BRS MPs, will be at the funeral and pay respects to Manmohan Singh, following instructions from the party president and former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao who recalled his ties with Manmohan Singh working as a minister in the late prime minister’s cabinet, and the departed leader’s support for the cause of Telangana.

