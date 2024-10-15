KTR to Attend Court on Oct 18

Hyderabad:The Nampally Special Magistrate Court on Monday asked former minister K.T. Rama Rao to come to the court on October 18 to record his statements in the defamation suit, which he filed against endowments minister Konda Surekha for her remarks that Rama Rao was the reason for the divorce of a cine couple.

She also blamed Rama Rao for several actresses quitting the Telugu film industry. Aggrieved by her comments, the BRS leader filed a defamation suit against the minister. The Nampally court heard the defamation plea and adjourned the case to October 18 to record the statements of Rama Rao and four key witnesses, BRS leaders Balka Suman, Satyavathi Rathod, Tula Uma and Dasoju Sravan.





