KTR tags Rahul Gandhi over journalist’s arrest—but gets an unexpected reply!

Hyderabad: In a dramatic turn of events, BRS president K.T. Rama Rao took to X (formerly Twitter) to tag Rahul Gandhi while commenting on the arrest of two women journalists. However, instead of a response from the Congress leader, KTR found himself facing unexpected replies from various quarters.

Kya Yahi Hain Aap Ki “Mohabbat Ki Dukaan” ? @RahulGandhi Ji? Arresting two women journalists in the wee hours of the morning!! What is their crime? Giving voice to the public opinion on incompetent & corrupt Congress Govt Last I checked, the Constitution of India that you… https://t.co/DW1EP0JYCU

Well , while you pretend to be friends with many in the industry , crime should be taken care by law not by u , This lady was the same woman who was quite curious and wanted me to speak about the actor who you call Anna for self centred benefits - I doubt her integrity 💯 . https://t.co/wJMIoblc8G

"Well, while you pretend to be friends with many in the industry, crime should be handled by law, not by you. This lady was the same woman who was quite curious and wanted me to speak about the actor you call 'Anna' for self-centered benefits—I doubt her integrity??"

Actress Poonam Kaur was among the first to respond, questioning the journalist’s integrity. She posted:





Soon after, another user flipped the script on KTR, reminding him of past actions by the BRS government:

"Dear @KTRBRS, when Revathi was the CEO of Mojo TV and your party was in power, do you remember the unjust attack on their media channel? Now, forgetting that and speaking in such a degrading manner—how justified is that? In fact, wasn’t it your government that shut down Mojo TV altogether?"

The backlash continued, with users dismissing claims of independent journalism. One user posted:

“Woman journalist? More like a BRS-paid artist.”

Others highlighted past instances of BRS’s actions against dissent. One user hit back:

"Your government broke down doors and arrested Prof. Kodandaram in the early morning hours—and now you talk about arrests and democracy?!"

Adding to the irony, another user, who claimed to be a journalist, responded with a simple yet loaded remark:

“Better now than before, KTR.”

And yet another questioned KTR’s selective outrage:

"Did you forget that you guys seized her passport?"

From unexpected celebrity reactions to political counterattacks, KTR’s post may have been aimed at Rahul Gandhi, but the internet had a completely different reply in store for him!



