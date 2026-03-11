KTR Slams Speaker for Clean Chit to Turncoat MLAs

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) on Wednesday strongly criticised Assembly Speaker Gaddam Prasad Kumar for giving a clean chit to MLAs Danam Nagender and Kadiyam Srihari in the party defection case, calling it an open attack on democracy.

In a statement, KTR alleged that the Speaker’s decision to dismiss the disqualification petitions was encouraging political defections and undermining democratic values. He described the move as a “dark day in the history of democracy”.

“This is not just a verdict. It is an example of constitutional institutions being used in favour of those in power,” he said.

The BRS leader warned that such decisions would weaken public trust in democratic institutions and the constitutional system.

KTR said the people of Telangana were closely watching the developments and would give an appropriate response at the right time.