KTR Slams Revanth Reddy Over Almatti Dam Issue, Urges Voters To Reject Congress-BJP alliance

Hyderabad:BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao slammed Chief Minister Revanth Reddy for his alleged silence even as the Karnataka government was raising the height of the Almatti dam on the Krishna river by five metres to store more water, imperilling water supplies to Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. Speaking at a Jana Garjana rally in Achampet, Rama Rao accused Revanth Reddy of "hiding like a cat" while a serious threat unfolded.

Rama Rao said that the Almatti dam height increase, costing Karnataka Rs 70,000 crore, could deprive Telangana and Andhra Pradesh of vital Krishna river water. Mocking at Revanth Reddy’s nickname ‘Nallamala Tiger’, Rama Rao claimed the CM was behaving like a "house cat" on this critical issue. The BRS leader challenged Revanth Reddy to confront Karnataka’s Chief Minister and involve Rahul Gandhi to halt the project, or face protests.



Rama Rao also accused the Congress government of abandoning the nearly complete Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme out of jealousy and Revanth Reddy of shelving important irrigation projects in Achampet. He highlighted farmers’ plight with urea shortages, halted Rythu Bandhu payments, and no paddy bonuses.



Launching the ‘Congress debt card’ campaign, Rama Rao said the ruling party had failed to deliver on promises including paying pensions and financial aid to different sections of people. He also accused the Congress and the BJP of running a “joint venture government” in Telangana.



Kongareddypalli becomes Telangana’s first fully solar-powered village



Hyderabad:Kondareddypalli, native village of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy located in Vangoor mandal of Nagarkurnool district, is set to become the first fully solar-powered village in South India and the second in the country. The government has nearly completed work to transform this village into a model solar habitation, under a `10.53 crore project.



The Telangana Renewable Energy Development Corporation (TG Redco) is implementing the project, which covers 514 homes and 11 government buildings. Of these, 480 houses have been equipped with solar power systems, each with an installed capacity of 3 kilowatts (KW), while the government buildings collectively have a 60-KW solar set-up. The total solar power generation capacity stands at 1,500 KW.



The project also plans to provide solar energy to 34 families residing in mud-walled houses, with installation awaiting completion of government-provided Indiramma housing.



Each household is expected to generate approximately 360 electricity units per month, with surplus electricity fed into the grid. Power distribution companies have signed agreements to purchase this excess energy at `5.25 per unit. In September alone, the village exported nearly 1 lakh units to the grid, earning residents around `5 lakh collectively in a single month.



TG Redco Mahbubnagar district manager K. Manohar Reddy confirmed this step. The cost of the project includes `7.96 crore for solar equipment, supported by `3.56 crore in Central government subsidies and `4.09 crore from corporate social responsibility funds through Premier Energies. Another `2.59 crore has been allocated for infrastructure development.







Telangana BJP to showcase “Mera Desh Pahle” musical saga on Narendra Modi’s journey in Hyderabad



Hyderabad:Telangana BJP is set to stage ‘Mera Desh Pahle – The Untold Story of Shri Narendra Modi’, a musical theatre event at Hitex, Kothaguda, at 6 pm on September 30. The show, directed by Deepak Gattani and conceptualised by lyricist Manoj Muntashir, highlights Prime Minister Modi's journey from humble beginnings to global leadership. Similar events have previously received acclaim in Delhi and Mumbai.

BJP Telangana president N. Ramchander Rao, along with senior leaders, held a preparatory meeting for the event at the state party office where they discussed Modi’s policies. Hyderabad BJP corporators also discussed urban infrastructure and civic issues, emphasising the positive impact of recent GST reductions.



Union minister G. Kishan Reddy and Ramchander Rao later inspected the venue. The BJP has extended selective invitations to prominent guests across various fields to attend.







Etala Rajendar blasts Congress over BC reservation drama, Urges genuine 42% reservation for BCs



Hyderabad:BJP Medchal-Malkajgiri MP Etala Rajendar accused the Congress of “playing political games” in the matter of reservations for the Backward Classes (BC) community ahead of the local bodies elections. He said that the Congress had promised 42 per cent reservations for the community in education and jobs in its Kamareddy Declaration, the recent GO regarding the BC quota in the local bodies lacked awareness and clarity.



He said that the Supreme Court had delivered numerous judgments on this sensitive matter and warned against using reservations as election ploys or to a means to delay the local bodies polls. He criticised the Congress for failing to present comprehensive reports or legally convincing arguments in courts.



Rajendar said the courts act according to the Constitution and the political game being played by was Congress was disrespectful to the law and the people.



The BJP MP urged the government to immediately conduct polls and warned against trivialising the reservation issue.

Citing Tamil Nadu’s successful implementation of 69 per cent reservations backed by surveys and legal strategies involving retired IAS officers, Rajendar insisted on the Telangana government studying their model to achieve comprehensive reservation in the state.