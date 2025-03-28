KTR slams Revanth for financial mismanagement and Modi for bias against Telangana

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Thursday accused the Congress government of flip-flopping financial mismanagement and questioned the stark contradictions in their fiscal narrative.

Speaking in the Assembly on Thursday, Rao challenged the government’s revenue claims, stating, “They boasted investments poured in like a flood at Davos and claimed welfare was outstanding. Then why did the Chief Minister say the state’s revenue dropped by Rs 71,000 crore? He must explain.”

He highlighted the lack of funds for critical commitments stating that there are no funds for employees’ DA, no funds to implement six guarantees and no funds for a tola of gold.

Yet, he (Reddy) was into lavish spending. The Chief Minister talks of tenders worth Rs.20,000 crore for HMDA, Rs.7,000 crore for GHMC, Rs.14,000 crore for water works, Rs.4,400 crore for Kodangal lift irrigation, and Rs.5,000 crore for a 10-lane road in the Future city, Rao said. They talk of beautifying Musi with Rs.1.5 lakh crore. Where are these funds coming from, Rao said.

Have they allotted even one acre for a pharma industry, wondered Rama Rao,

“We planned Pharma City on 8,800 acres and 400 companies were ready, but Congress defamed us as real estate dealers,” the BRS legislator said.

The BRS legislator raised a strong voice against Centre’s discrimination against Telangana since 2014,” he said.

Rama Rao criticised the Centre’s conditional funding whereby it would give funds only if state governments obey, which, he said, was against the spirit of the Constitution. He slammed the Congress government’s silence on this front.

“If we don’t fight, the Centre won’t listen to us,” he said while recalling past cordiality with the Centre, such as inviting Prime Minister Narendra Modi to the Mission Bhagiratha inauguration.

“Telangana gained nothing from the Centre,” he said.

He accused the Centre of copying Telangana’s schemes—rythu bandhu for PM Kisan, Mission Kakatiya for Amrut Sarovar, Mission Bhagiratha for Har Ghar Jal, and TS iPASS for single window—while giving nothing back.

“They follow our path, take our money in taxes, but give us nothing in return,” he charged.