KTR Slams Govt Over Sigachi Blast Remains; Officials Dismiss Claims

HYDERABAD: The BRS on Friday slammed the government over its “appalling” approach to the deceased in the Sigachi Industries explosion that took 39 lives, and left several others missing. Party working president K.T. Rama Rao said it was shocking to see human remains from the factory site being transported in cardboard boxes.

His contention was dismissed by the Sangareddy district authorities who said that the boxes had blood samples collected from families of the deceased who could not be identified and not human remains.

“Allegations are being levelled without verification. Every human remain that has been found, was collected with care, and in sterile bags and are being preserved for DNA matching. There is no truth in the allegations that human remains were being transported in the boxes,” a district official said.