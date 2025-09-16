KTR Slams Government Over Fee Reimbursement Issue

Hyderabad: The BRS said the government’s utter failure to reimburse student fees to colleges has once again exposed “the inefficiency and misplaced priorities of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy government.”

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said, “The Deputy Chief Minister openly says there is no money for students’ fees, while funds flow freely for commissions and contracts even as crime and corruption are being allowed to flourish in Telangana. The failure to pay fee reimbursement dues is symptomatic of complete mismanagement of welfare schemes.”

Addressing a meeting of party workers from Jubilee Hills Assembly constituency, Rama Rao said because of the government’s failure to clear reimbursement dues, nearly 13 lakh SC, ST, BC and minority students were facing an uncertain future.

He also alleged that urea fertiliser stocks meant for farmers were being siphoned off to the black market by Congress leaders, saying that recently a gunman of an MLA was caught with a truckload of urea. “If a gunman can loot so much, imagine how much the Congress ministers and leaders are plundering,” Rama Rao said.