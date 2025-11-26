KTR Slams Congress for Cutting BC Quota to 17%

WARANGAL: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao criticised the Congress government for reducing BC reservations, stating that while the previous BRS government had ensured 23 per cent reservation for BC communities, the current administration has cut it to just 17 per cent. He made these remarks during his visit to Warangal district on Wednesday.

He said the reduction was unjust, pointing out that in some mandals not a single gram panchayat seat had been reserved for BCs. He demanded that Rahul Gandhi apologise to the people of Telangana for what he called a broken promise, describing the government’s concern for BCs as “crocodile tears.”

After inspecting the Kakatiya Mega Textile Park, Rama Rao emphasised that it was the brainchild of former chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, developed to make Warangal a textile hub and provide employment after the closure of Azam Jahi Mills, which had forced local weavers to migrate.

He said major companies such as Kitex and Youngone are already employing around 30,000 people. Rama Rao demanded that the government complete all pending infrastructure work at the park, saying the project has the potential to create up to 40,000 jobs.

Rama Rao also criticised the government’s administrative decisions, particularly the proposed expansion and merger of surrounding municipalities into the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). He alleged that the move was illegal, undertaken without public consultation, and intended to benefit real estate interests.

He further alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy was acting as an “ATM and Paytm” for the Congress, saying the government’s approach was “all sound and no substance.”

Rama Rao urged people to punish the Congress in the upcoming sarpanch elections, accusing it of deception, especially for promising party-based reservations in elections meant to be non-party-based.