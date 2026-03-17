KTR Slams Cong. Over Vanished First Signature

Hyderabad: BRS leader and former minister K T Rama Rao demanded that the Congress government reveal the status of the file with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s first signature —made 28 months ago — to grant legal status to Six Guarantees and declarations for various sections of society, as mentioned in then-Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan’s first Assembly address.

Participating in the motion of thanks to the Governor’s address, Rama Rao said: “If such a key document has vanished, constitute a Special Investigation Team (SIT) immediately to trace it.”

He stressed that the Governor’s address signified the government’s policy direction and commitments and accused the current regime of reducing it to a hollow formality. “If the Chief Minister’s first signed file holds no value, how can people trust this government? Every declaration from the CM now carries zero public value,” he remarked.

Rama Rao charged the Congress with failing to deliver promises despite claiming that they would be implemented withing 100 days of coming to power. “Congress promised Rs 2.5 lakh benefits per family. After over two years, can they show even one such family,” he asked.

Invoking poet Kaloji Narayana Rao and writer George Orwell, Rama Rao the government of mounting debts, financial mismanagement, fund diversions, and prioritising political propaganda over development. “What remains are debts, dues, diversions, commissions, bulldozer politics, and abuses,” he said.

Rama Rao criticised the government for spending Telangana’s resources on other states’ campaigns while failing to secure central funds. “You visit Delhi not for funds but to donate them—that’s the difference,” he quipped.

He urged the government drop its “false” claims of making one crore women crorepatis, sarcastically noting that doing so would create a $100 trillion state economy. He highlighted Pharma City land acquired from farmers under a five‑year industry condition, questioning its reallocation as house sites for journalists, MLAs, and other Future City projects.

He slammed the government’s fiscal health, likening Congress rule to the Covid‑era crises, with negative sentiment, policies, and mindset fuelling real estate slumps and falling registration revenues.

He alleged that industries and IT jobs were declining, dismissing investment summit claims as hype. Rama Rao accused the government of failing women, farmers, pensioners, and youth, saying they had not been extended the promised benefits.