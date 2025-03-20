KTR Slams Budget as Betrayal of Telangana

HYDERABAD: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday called the Budget “a betrayal of Telangana, and a bonanza for Delhi.” He said the BRS was fiercely opposed to “this backstabbing of Telangana by the Congress and its anti-people budget.

He alleged that the Congress government’s priority was ‘Musi lootification’ to funnel funds to Delhi, and added that if the word doing the rounds is to be believed, the commissions being sought by the government have risen from 20 per cent to 40 per cent.

“Today’s budget is a reflection of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy’s inefficiency, incompetence, and administrative failures,” he said and claimed: “We have said it before and saying it again. Congress is far more dangerous than the Coronavirus.”

“The decade-strong economic foundations laid by BRS have crumbled in one year of Congress rule, plunging Telangana’s economy into an abyss,” Rama Rao said.

“This is a ‘Govinda, Govinda’ budget. None of the promises made to the poor, women, farmers, and the elderly found mention in the budget speech,” he said.

Rama Rao held the Chief Minister’s “negative policies and politics for a Rs 73,000 crore drop in state revenue. Under Revanth Reddy, Hyderabad had turned into a city of ruin with pending works piling up, he claimed. The Rs 6,000 crore Yuva Vikasam scheme was “Congress vikasam” and a blatant abuse of public money that the government is planning to distribute to the ruling party leaders and followers, he said.