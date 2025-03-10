KTR seeks to ramp up heat on Cong

HYDERABAD: Ahead of the Assembly Budget Session from March 12, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao launched a scathing attack on Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, calling him ineffectual and helpless and alleging that he had failed to form a full-fledged Cabinet 15 months after assuming office.

Speaking informally to reporters at the BRS Legislature Party office, Rama Rao alleged that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy struggling to assert himself in Delhi. “Other than repeatedly flying in and out of Delhi, he has achieved nothing. It is evident that he holds no influence there. He has failed to set up a full Cabinet, and his word carries no weight. But he is certainly making a lot of money,” Rama Rao said.He further alleged that the Chief Minister had surrounded himself with real estate brokers, claiming that four individuals were controlling key decisions, particularly regarding the floor space index. “These four are scheming with Revanth Reddy to scam people out of thousands of crores. The Chief Minister must release a white paper on FSI and transferable development rights, which have now become a focal point as brokers tighten their grip,” he said.Rama Rao also criticised the government for failing to deliver on its promises. “Meanwhile, there is rampant loot in sand mining, yet the government is taking no steps to increase state revenues,” he added.