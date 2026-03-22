KTR Seeks Congress Support for BRS' Private Member's Bill on 6 Guarantees Next week

Hyderabad: The BRS will introduce a Private Member’s Bill in the Legislative Assembly next week seeking legal backing for implementation of the Six Guarantees announced by the Congress, party working president K.T. Rama Rao said on Saturday.

He said the then Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, in her address to a joint session of the Assembly and Legislative Council after the Congress assumed office, had stated that Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy signed a file granting legal status to the guarantees.

“This was 800 days ago, but now the Congress government is apparently unable to locate that file. So we, on behalf of the people of Telangana, drafted a Private Member’s Bill stating that the government guarantees full implementation of the Six Guarantees. Since the guarantees are Congress’ promises, and the BRS, which is the principal Opposition, too is in full support of their implementation, Congress should have no objections to the Bill we want to introduce,” Rama Rao said.

He referred to a precedent from undivided Andhra Pradesh, stating that a Private Member’s Bill introduced by BJP leader Ch. Vidyasagar Rao was accepted and passed during the tenure of chief minister N.T. Rama Rao.

“Since we also have a precedence, there should be no objections to the Bill we propose to introduce as it is for the welfare of the people,” Rama Rao said.