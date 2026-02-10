 Top
KTR Says Vote BRS, Revanth Doesn't Keep Promises

10 Feb 2026 3:56 AM IST

Rama Rao, addressing a series of meetings in the erstwhile Warangal district, called on people to treat the February 11 polling as a referendum on Revanth Reddy’s rule, saying the Chief Minister cannot be trusted to keep his word.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao— DC Image

HYDERABAD: The BRS rang down its campaign on Monday for the municipal polls scheduled for February 11 calling on people across 116 municipalities and seven municipal corporations to reject the Congress and vote for the BRS candidates.

BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao repeatedly attacked Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy saying he failed to keep his promises to the people, and also doubling down allegations that the BRS suspects that the fire on Saturday in the Telangana Forensic Science Laboratory may have been an arson aimed at destroying any evidence against Revanth Reddy in the cash-for-vote case.

Rama Rao, addressing a series of meetings in the erstwhile Warangal district, called on people to treat the February 11 polling as a referendum on Revanth Reddy’s rule, saying the Chief Minister cannot be trusted to keep his word. “He said there were no plans to abolish Jayshankar-Bhupalpally district. He had also promised 6 Guarantees which he has not kept. If you vote for Congress, he will say people voted for me despite not keeping promises,” he said.

