KTR Says Poll Results Show Regional Parties Will Have a Say in Future

Rama Rao said the regional parties were likely to be key “probably for at least another decade or so.” He was reacting to Assembly elections results in Haryana, and Jammu & Kashmir. Tuesday’s results, he said “will hopefully hold true even after Maharashtra, Jharkhand and Delhi polls. Both national parties, the BJP and the Congress, are going to be far from a magic figure on their own in 2029.”

On how the Haryana voters rejected the Congress, he said it “better understand that in a connected world, just promising but not delivering will be disastrous,” he said.

Joining him was senior BRS leader T. Harish Rao Tuesday’s results demonstrated that there is opposition to both the Congress and the BJP in the country with them losing in one state each.

“People no longer believe the Congress’ sleight of hand, after watching how it is performing in states where it won, taught it a lesson in Haryana. At least now, after seeing those results, the Revanth Reddy government should give up on diversion politics and focus on implementing its Six Guarantees and 420 promises to the people,” Harish Rao said.