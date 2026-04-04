KTR Says Kyathanpalli, Ibrahimpatnam Results A Victory For Democracy

HYDERABAD: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Saturday said the party’s success in the chairperson poll in the Kyathanpalli civic body in Mancherial, and Ibrahimpatnam in Rangareddy district were “resounding victories for democracy.”

Rama Rao, complimenting councillors in both municipalities for withstanding “pressure” on them from the Congress to seize the positions through alleged unethical methods, said the “fighting spirit” of the CPI councillors who allied with the BRS in Kyathanpalli was inspiring, and demonstrated that there is no place for the alleged intimidation tactics employed by the Congress party.

In a post on X, Rama Rao congratulated the winners and said the BRS would continue to stand by its cadre and leaders and the civic body elections have shown that the downfall of Congress in Telangana has begun with severe resentment among the people against the Congress rule in the state.