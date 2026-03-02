KTR Says Forest Land Included in Mining Blocks, Seeks Cancellation of Suryapet E-Auction Tenders

Nalgonda: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Monday wrote an open letter to Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy seeking cancellation of mining e-auction tenders in Suryapet district, alleging that reserved forest land had been included in the proposed mining areas.

In the letter, he alleged that the e-auction process initiated by the department of mines and geology through a notification issued on August 30, 2024 suffered from “grave procedural lapses, statutory violations and potential illegality”.

He stated that the mining blocks proposed for e-auction — Pasupulabodu, Saidulnama and Sultanpur — reportedly included about 1,100 acres of reserved forest land. He alleged that the notification and tender documents failed to furnish mandatory particulars such as precise latitude and longitude coordinates of boundary corners, block-wise compartment details of forest areas and proper demarcation through Differential Global Navigation Satellite System survey.

He further alleged that comprehensive geological reports estimating mineral resources, as mandated under the Mineral Auction Rules, 2015 and the Mines and Minerals (Development and Regulation) Act, 1957, were not provided. Any deviation from the statutory framework would render the process legally vulnerable, he claimed.

Rama Rao also alleged that Deccan Cements Limited, declared as the preferred bidder for the Saidulnama block, and NCL Industries Limited, declared preferred bidder for the Sultanpur block, were facing pending cases relating to alleged illegal mining in reserved forest areas.

He further alleged that the e-auction was conducted without obtaining a mandatory No Objection Certificate from the forest department and that the department had failed to ensure transparency by not furnishing requested information.

The BRS leader demanded constitution of an independent, transparent and time-bound investigation by a competent authority. He also sought issuance of a fresh tender notification, if required, strictly in accordance with law after complete demarcation, scientific survey, disclosure of geological data and obtaining mandatory environmental and forest clearances.