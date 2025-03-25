KTR says BRS will support HCU students stir against land auction

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Monday declared support to the stir by students of the University of Hyderabad (UoH) against the state government’s decision to put its land up for auction. Speaking to a delegation of students who met with him, Rama Rao said the BRS would stand by the students in their agitation to protect the rich biodiversity on the campus and its surrounding areas.

He advised the students to have their colleagues from other central universities join their protest, and meet Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, to address the preservation of the university’s lands. He also promised cooperation in facilitating a meeting with minister Pradhan.

Voicing concern that using the Kancha Gachibowli land for commercial purposes would destroy the area’s rich biodiversity and flora, disrupting environmental balance, he also said students should take this to the notice of the Union environment ministry, and urged intervention from the ministry on this matter.

He said BRS leader and MLC Dr Dasoju Sravan and the party’s student wing president Gellu Srinivas would help the students for any further assistance on this issue.