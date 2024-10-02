KTR responsible for Samantha-Naga Chaitanya divorce: Minister Konda Surekha

Hyderabad: Minister for endowments, environment, and forests, Konda Surekha, on Wednesday accused BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao of being responsible for the divorce of popular actors Samantha and Naga Chaitanya. She also accused the BRS leader of being involved in illicit activities such as consuming drugs and phone tapping during his tenure as a minister in the previous BRS government.

Speaking to the media here, Surekha claimed that Rama Rao was a drug addict and was involved in phone tapping of film actresses. "Rama Rao took narcotic drugs, got addicted to drugs, and participated in rave parties. Using phone tapping, he blackmailed heroines and played with their lives," Surekha stated.

The minister also accused Rama Rao of introducing actresses to drugs and making them addicted to drugs. "Unable to bear this, several heroines like Rakul Preet Singh got married and left the film industry early," she alleged.

Surekha’s most explosive claim was in relation to the highly-publicised divorce between Samantha and Naga Chaitanya. "Rama Rao is 100 per cent responsible for Samantha and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce," she asserted.

The endowments minister also alleged that the BRS working president also demanded that Samantha be sent to him in exchange for not demolishing N-Convention, which is owned by actor Nagarjuna, the father of Naga Chaitanya. “Nagarjuna's family forced Samantha to go with Rama Rao. When Samantha refused to comply, it led to her being forced out of the family home, resulting in the divorce,” Surekha alleged.

Surekha also hinted at ongoing investigations into phone tapping during the BRS regime, which she claimed will reveal even more damning evidence about Rama Rao’s illegal activities. "Sensational information has been uncovered, which will eventually come out in the open," she stated.

In another allegation, Surekha accused Rama Rao of operating the BRS social media wing from Dubai, specifically targeting female Congress leaders, including women ministers. "I have information that Rama Rao sent two members to Dubai yesterday and two more today to attack women Congress leaders on social media operations," she claimed.