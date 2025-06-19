KTR Replies on Submission of Phone

Hyderabad: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday replied to the ACB officials on submission of his mobile phones that despite there being no specific mention of them in the allegations and the ACB asking the mobile phones has amounted in a violation of the fundamental rights granted to a citizen under the Constitution.

Rama Rao gave a reply to the notice issued by the ACB on June 16, directing him to submit the mobile phone used in connection with the Formula E race case. Referring to the ACB’s earlier letter dated June 13, Rama Rao stated that he had personally appeared before the ACB on June 16 at 10 am and cooperated with the investigation until 5 pm. He mentioned that he had responded to all queries raised by the officers during the course of the investigation and fully cooperated throughout.

Rama Rao revealed that after the investigation concluded on June 16, he was served another notice under Section 94 of the BNSS, asking him to submit the mobile phone used between November 1, 2021, and December 1, 2023, along with other electronic devices such as a laptop, tablet, iPad.

Rama Rao, however, noted that the notice issued under Section 94 of the BNSS did not specify the reason or the purpose for seeking these electronic devices, nor did it explain why they were necessary for the investigation. He clarified that all official records relevant to the Formula E case are already available with the Municipal Administration and Urban Development Department of the Telangana Government. He asserted that all decisions related to the case were made in his official capacity as Minister of that department.