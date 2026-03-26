KTR Questions Legislators Sports, Cultural Meet, Says House Time Being Wasted

Hyderabad: The BRS has said the time of the Legislative Assembly should be used for purposes better than having sports competitions and cultural events for legislators.

During an informal chat with reporters in the Assembly, BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao said there was no need for the government to organise sports competitions for MLAs when the House is in the midst of discussing the vital budget proposals for various departments. Declaring that the BRS was against diverting valuable House time for frivolities such as sports and cultural events for the legislators, Rama Rao said he also asked legislative affairs minister D. Sridhar Babu on this issue but did not receive any response from him.

“The government is behaving irresponsibly. Deep and detailed discussions are needed on subjects such as irrigation, but the government wants to rush through the discussions on demands for grants for various departments and escape from any scrutiny. What will people think of the MLAs when they are seen playing sports instead of addressing important public needs?” Rama Rao asked.