KTR Questions CM's Silence on Kummera Incident

HYDERABAD: BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao on Wednesday questioned the “unforgivable silence” of Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy on the death of an infant in Kummera, declaring that “anyone who stands by the killers of the innocent child is unquestionably guilty.”

Speaking at Kummera after meeting with the parents of the deceased infant, Rama Rao said it is “absolutely wrong for anyone — whether Chief Minister, the local MLA, or the local MP — to support those responsible for taking the life of the child.”

He demanded the immediate registration of a case of murder against the eight persons who allegedly were involved in the incidents resulting in the infant’s death, arrest of all the accused, and that the government announce a `1 crore compensation to the family.

He alleged that when Chandrakala’s family merely sought an opportunity to offer prayers at the Mallanna Swamy Jatara, they were brutally attacked. Later, around 20 to 25 persons attacked Ganesh, Chandrakala’s husband and his family and despite pleas to spare the child, the attackers kicked the infant to death in a most barbaric manner,” Rama Rao said.