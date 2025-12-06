KTR Posts KCR Picture on X Amid Congress Attacks on BRS

Hyderabad: With a mysterious X post featuring former chief minister K. Chandrashekar Rao and the caption, "They say a picture speaks a thousand words, but this one does a lot more," BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao has sparked new political rumours.

Many people interpret the picture of the former CM, calm and collected in his signature white, making a measured hand gesture as a purposeful political signal. The post is interpreted as a reminder that Rao is still firmly in charge of the party's strategy at a time when the ruling Congress has been attacking the BRS.

Rao has mainly avoided the spotlight as KTR and senior leaders vigorously refute Congress's claims regarding Kaleshwaram, Formula E, and other irregularities during the BRS regime. The mystery surrounding the former chief minister's next move has been heightened by CM Revanth Reddy's repeated questions about this silence.

The message, according to political observers, is straightforward: don't confuse silence with surrender. The image conveys authority, assurance, and patience, reassuring BRS cadres and cautioning rivals that Rao's political comeback depends on timing rather than uncertainty.

The post serves as both a battle signal and a morale boost, demonstrating the BRS's belief that its comeback story is still very much alive.



