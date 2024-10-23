KTR legal notice pack of lies: Subhash

Hyderabad: N.V. Subhash, BJP official spokesperson called the legal notice sent by BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao a pack of lies. He opined that his legal notice was full of “flimsy and filmy’’ allegations.

In a press note released on Wednesday, Subhash said, “The allegations are already in the public domain on the cases of phone tapping and drugs during the BRS rule. The fact that BRS MLAs are ready to shift to other parties and no presence in Maharashtra assembly elections are adding to his woes.”

“If you cannot keep your flock together, you should not take out your frustration on others with illogical statements. Already, people have rejected BRS and….all are fed up with their incompetence and false promises. They should disband their non-functional political party and repent for their misdeeds,” he added.